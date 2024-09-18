You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Clammers rescued after boat drifts away in Barnstable Harbor

Clammers rescued after boat drifts away in Barnstable Harbor

September 18, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Three clammers were rescued after their vessel reportedly drifted away in the tide. Barnstable Fire and the Harbormaster responded to the scene off Millway Beach. Thick fog shrouded the scene. The three parties were not injured. Another shell fisherman located the boat which was brought to shore.

