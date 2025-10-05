You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard aircraft lands safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after reporting engine failure

Coast Guard aircraft lands safely at Joint Base Cape Cod after reporting engine failure

October 5, 2025

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A United States Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircraft landed safely at Joint Base Cape Cod about 11:30 AM Sunday after the crew reported one of its two engines had failed. Flight tracking appeared to show the plane had been on a search and rescue mission south of the Cape. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

