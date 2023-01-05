Video: Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a cruise ship passenger 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification of an 82-year-old passenger with a suspected pulmonary embolism, aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II.
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted, and transferred the passenger to Hanscom Air Force Base to be taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital.