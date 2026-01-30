Coast Guard conducting large search after EPIRB alert leads to discovery of a body, debris field

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

GLOUCESTER – From U.S. Coast Guard: The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District is conducting a search and rescue response following an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) activation from a fishing vessel 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann, Friday morning.



At approximately 6:50 AM, Coast Guard watchstanders received an EPIRB alert registered to the 72-foot fishing vessel Lily Jean. The total number of people aboard the vessel is unknown.

The Coast Guard attempted to contact the vessel with no response and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

Northeast District watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod and a small boat crew from Station Gloucester to search the area. Coast Guard Cutter Thunder Bay (WTGB-108) was also diverted to assist the search.

The rescue crews located a debris field in the vicinity of the EPIRB activation. One unresponsive body was recovered from the water. A life raft associated with the vessel was found, but unoccupied.

Search efforts are ongoing.

The Coast Guard will provide updates as more details become available.

