JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The U.S. Coast Guard reports that Tuesday morning their HC-144 and MH-60 responded to a sailing vessel in distress 220 Nautical miles off shore of Cape Cod. Through flawless teamwork and expert skill, the crews were able to rescue the 4 passengers from the sinking vessel and bring them ashore to safety. Bravo Zulu to both Crews!

The victims were brought to Joint Base Cape Cod where ambulances were waiting to evaluate them.

Photos by U.S. Coast Guard