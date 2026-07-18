Coast Guard responds to and recovers missing fishing vessel crewmember off of Truro

TRURO – From U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England: The Coast Guard responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a crewmember overboard off the coast of Truro on Cape Cod.

The initial notification arrived at the Sector Command Center in Woods Hole at 12:52 PM local time on Saturday July 18th.

The fishing vessel Western Edge reported that a crew member was missing and was presumed to have fallen overboard seven nautical miles east of Truro sometime in the 90 minutes prior to notification. The vessel immediately turned around and began conducting a search along their route of passage.

The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB). The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Provincetown and an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod. The Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell was on patrol in the vicinity and was diverted to assist in the search as well.

At 2:47 PM local time, the fishing vessel Seel Jr. reported that they had sighted the missing crewmember in the water within the Coast Guard search area.

Coast Guard helicopter 6061 immediately diverted from their assigned search and deployed their rescue swimmer. The missing crewmember was recovered by the rescue swimmer and is reported to be suffering from hypothermia. He is being transported to a local area hospital.

Commander Clifton Graham, Search and Rescue Mission Commander stated: “This successful outcome is a testament to the exceptional teamwork, professionalism, and rapid response of our Coast Guard crews, watch standers, and aircrews. Their coordinated efforts, combined with the timely response to the Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) from the crew of the fishing vessel Seel Jr., demonstrate the strength of our maritime partnerships and our shared commitment to safeguarding the boating community and fisherman of Cape Cod.”

Boatswains Mate Second Class Cassidy Robinson, the Coxswain of the Provincetown Motor Lifeboat stated: “We arrived on scene enroute to the search pattern assigned by the Command Center. The crew heard on the radio that the Good Samaritan vessel had spotted the crewmember, and we stood by on scene while the helicopter recovered him from the water.” The crew of the Provincetown Motor Lifeboat was: BM2 Cassidy Robinson, MK3 William Hester, BM3 Alex Wood, SN Julia Scott, SN Julian Esparza, and SN Theodhori Miti.