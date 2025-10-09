Coastal Flood Watch Sunday morning through late Monday night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

220 PM EDT Thu Oct 9 2025

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.4 to 12.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Coastal erosion possible, especially on east facing beaches. Roads remain passable. Low lying areas and roads may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.