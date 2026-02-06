Cold Weather Advisory from 6 PM Saturday through 1 PM Sunday

Print (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

100 AM EST Fri Feb 6 2026

…COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 20 below expected.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.