Cold Weather Advisory from 6 PM Saturday through 1 PM Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
100 AM EST Fri Feb 6 2026
…COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 20 below expected.
* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.