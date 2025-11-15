COMM Fire hosts multi-agency dive drill

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CENTERVILLE – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire (COMM): Thursday our department held a multi agency dive drill in Osterville at the Oyster Harbors drawbridge. The training – which focused on submerged victim recovery and advanced dive operations – gave our dive team members, and the Barnstable County Dive Team, a realistic, hands-on experience.

Special thanks to Capt. Chris Adams for organizing the day, and to our partner agencies for their professionalism and teamwork throughout the drill.

