COMM Fire hosts multi-agency dive drill

COMM Fire hosts multi-agency dive drill

November 15, 2025

CENTERVILLEFrom Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire (COMM): Thursday our department held a multi agency dive drill in Osterville at the Oyster Harbors drawbridge. The training – which focused on submerged victim recovery and advanced dive operations – gave our dive team members, and the Barnstable County Dive Team, a realistic, hands-on experience.

Special thanks to Capt. Chris Adams for organizing the day, and to our partner agencies for their professionalism and teamwork throughout the drill.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

