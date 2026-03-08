Connecticut man is under arrest after allegedly fleeing from Police in Sandwich.



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Shortly after 4 PM Saturday, a Sandwich Police Officer observed a vehicle, a white 2008 Honda Accord, travelling South on Route 130 make a left turn onto Cotuit Road. The vehicle was operating on the wrong side of the traffic island at the time. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator accelerated to speeds in excess of 60 MPH and passed multiple vehicles while traveling East on Cotuit Rd.

For safety reasons, the vehicle pursuit was terminated. An immediate search of the surrounding area resulted in the location of the vehicle at the intersection of Southpoint Dr. and Farmersville Rd, where the vehicle had apparently crashed after fleeing police. Neither the sole occupant/driver of the vehicle nor any residents were injured as a result of this incident.

The operator of the vehicle, William Gehring (46) of North Branford CT was arrested at the crash scene. Gehring is being charged with:

• Improper Turn

• Unlicensed Operation

• Speeding

• Marked Lanes Violation

• Negligent Operation

• Failure to Stop

• Possession with intent to Distribute Class A (Fentanyl)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Class B (Methamphetamine)

• Possession with intent to Distribute Class B (Cocaine)

• Armed Career Criminal

Gehring is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.