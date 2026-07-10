Connecticut woman facing MV homicide charges in connection with fatal pedestrian crash on Nantucket June 29th



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On June 29, 2026 at 1:25 PM, the Nantucket Police Department and Nantucket Fire Department responded to the downtown Stop & Shop parking lot in Nantucket for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on location, they discovered a two-car motor vehicle accident and a female party fully underneath one of the involved vehicles. The female party was immediately attended to by police and fire personnel on scene and ultimately transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital. The female party, Stacey J. Rosen, age 62 of Atlantic Beach, NY later died from the injuries sustained during the motor vehicle accident.

The accident scene was secured and additional Nantucket Police Department staff responded for purposes of accident reconstruction and evidence recovery. At the conclusion of the on-scene investigation, the involved vehicle was towed for further processing. The process of obtaining the possible evidence from the involved motor vehicle through the manufacturer has been significantly delayed. This caused a delay in filing the additional charges against the involved vehicle’s operator.

Friday, July 10, 2026, Kathleen M. Featherston, age 62 of Fairfield, CT has been charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation.