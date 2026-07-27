Construction progress continues on new Barnstable Fire Station

BARNSTABLE – Construction of the new Barnstable Fire Station continues to advance, with several major milestones completed in recent weeks as work remains on schedule.

Crews are continuing site work, including grading and preparing the property for the next phases of construction. One of the project’s major retaining walls has now been completed, marking another significant step in the development of the new facility.

Inside the building, roofing work is nearing completion, bringing the structure closer to becoming fully weather-tight. Construction teams are also preparing for upcoming concrete pours for the apparatus bay floors, which will serve as the foundation for the station’s future emergency response vehicles.

At the same time, multiple contractors continue the rough installation of the building’s plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, with work progressing throughout the interior as construction moves forward.

Earlier this week, members of the Fire Station Building Committee toured the site after working hours to view the latest progress and meet with members of the construction team. Officials said the visit highlighted the significant progress made since construction began and praised the ongoing efforts of the crews working on the project.

Fire district officials also expressed their appreciation to voters in the Barnstable Fire District for supporting the project, noting that the new station represents a long-term investment in public safety. Once completed, the modern facility is expected to provide firefighters with improved resources while enhancing emergency response capabilities for the community for decades to come.