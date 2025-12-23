You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction worker injured in Yarmouth

Construction worker injured in Yarmouth

December 23, 2025

YARMOUTH – A construction worker was injured after reportedly falling off a wall onto concrete. Yarmouth firefighters responded to the scene on Great Island Road about 9:45 AM Tuesday. Crews had to extricate the victim who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 