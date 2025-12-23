You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction worker transported to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Falmouth

December 22, 2025

FALMOUTH – A construction worker at a house under renovation was reportedly exposed to elevated levels of carbon monoxide. According to reports, the man was working in the basement at the site on Jericho Path with gasoline powered equipment sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The victim was removed and transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Firefighters ventilated the area. Fire officials notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

