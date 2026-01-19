Continuing coverage: Power outages persist as snow starts to wind down

8:30 AM update: Radar shows snow beginning to taper down. 4 inches is a popular measurement with a spotter report of nearly 6 inches in Dennis. Power outages from falling limbs continue to persist. Hardest hit is Harwich where 1378 Eversource customers are without power and heat. Harwich Police report that the power is out in areas of Harwich due to a traffic crash at Queen Anne Road & Cemetery Road. Utility crews are on location trying to get the power back on ASAP. 375 are out in the town of Barnstable with 375 in Orleans.

CWN will update this article through the day.