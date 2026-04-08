Controlled burn scheduled for Thursday at Crowes Pasture in Dennis

DENNIS – From the Town of Dennis: The Dennis Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the State Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Dennis Fire Department, will be conducting a controlled burn of the pasturelands at Crowes Pasture Conservation Area on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The access road into Crowes Pasture will be closed to vehicles and the trails within the conservation area will be closed to hikers for the duration of the day. The area is expected to reopen Friday, April 10th.