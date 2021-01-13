COTUIT – A crash in Cotuit around 8 PM closed Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Putnam Avenue and Old Post Road for about an hour. No serious injuries were reported but one of the vehicles went off the road into the woods. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Cotuit crash closes Route 28
January 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
