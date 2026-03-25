Cotuit Fire advises of planned power outage near fire station on Thursday



COTUIT – From Cotuit Fire: Heads Up, Cotuit! Planned Power Outage on March 26

Eversource will be working on High Street in front of the fire station to relocate a telephone pole, which will require a temporary power outage in the area.

This work is part of the ongoing fire station renovation project.

March 26, 2026

9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

High Street

We understand outages can be inconvenient, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as these improvements are made to both our infrastructure and fire station.

As always, Cotuit Fire Rescue will remain fully operational and ready to respond.

If you live or work in the area, please plan accordingly—and feel free to share this post to help keep neighbors informed.

Thank you for your continued support!