Cotuit firefighters extinguish fire in solar panels on roof of home

Cotuit firefighters extinguish fire in solar panels on roof of home

June 4, 2022

COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters put out a small fire at a home in Cotuit Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly broke out in solar panels on the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Santuit-Newtown Road. No injuries were reported. The fire was confined to the solar panels with no damage to the house. Further details were not immediately available.

