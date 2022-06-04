COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters put out a small fire at a home in Cotuit Saturday afternoon. The fire reportedly broke out in solar panels on the roof of a home in the 1100 block of Santuit-Newtown Road. No injuries were reported. The fire was confined to the solar panels with no damage to the house. Further details were not immediately available.
Cotuit firefighters extinguish fire in solar panels on roof of home
June 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
