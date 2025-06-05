You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cranberry Highway in Wareham closed after serious motorcycle crash

June 5, 2025

WAREHAM – A section of Cranberry Highway (Route 28) west of I-195 was closed after a serious motorcycle crash about 5 PM Thursday. Reports say a victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

