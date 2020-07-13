Crash causes boat to come off trailer



HYANNIS – At about 6:30 PM Sunday, there was a crash a the intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis. A Chevy Silverado pickup truck towing a boat and a Nissan Murano SUV collided causing the boat to come off the trailer. A heavy duty tow truck was needed to remove the boat. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

