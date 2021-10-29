Crash between car, utility truck injures several and causes major delays along Route 132 in Hyannis



HYANNIS – A traffic crash in Hyannis caused heavy delays along Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis. The crash happened about 6 PM by the Mcdonald’s. Reports say the driver of a Jeep Compass was turning into McDonald’s and collided out of area utility truck assisting in electricity restoration. Ambulances from Centerville and Yarmouth were called to the scene. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage of the Jeep. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Barnstable Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the cause of the crash and whether any citations would be issued.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN