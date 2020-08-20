You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash injures two, slows traffic on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Crash injures two, slows traffic on Route 6 in Yarmouth

August 20, 2020

YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital and slowed the morning commute in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 6 westbound between exits 9 and 8. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 