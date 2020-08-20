YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital and slowed the morning commute in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 6 westbound between exits 9 and 8. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash injures two, slows traffic on Route 6 in Yarmouth
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
