You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash into railroad equipment closes Hyannis Road in Barnstable

Crash into railroad equipment closes Hyannis Road in Barnstable

September 22, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A single-vehicle crash closed Hyannis Road, a popular shortcut between Hyannis and Barnstable. The crash happened about 9 AM when a Nissan Sentra struck a brush cutting machine at the railway crossing. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 