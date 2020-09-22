BARNSTABLE – A single-vehicle crash closed Hyannis Road, a popular shortcut between Hyannis and Barnstable. The crash happened about 9 AM when a Nissan Sentra struck a brush cutting machine at the railway crossing. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash into railroad equipment closes Hyannis Road in Barnstable
September 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
