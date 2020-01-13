Crash involving ambulance in Osterville under investigation

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD reports that they received a call from the Barnstable Police Department for a motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance. Car 321, Engine 305, Ambulance 325, and Ambulance 236 responded to the scene. Car 321 arrived on location to find 5 vehicles involved including the ambulance on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at East Osterville Road. Car 323 and Car 301 responded to the scene. An additional ambulance from COMM was requested and a mutual aid ambulance was requested to the scene. Six patients were transported. Three to Cape Cod Hospital and the other three to Falmouth Hospital. There was minor to moderate damage to the 5 vehicles and moderate front end damage to the aambulance. The crash is being investigated by the Barnstable Police Department.

The ambulance was from the Mashpee Fire Department.