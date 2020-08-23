Crash involving ambulance on I-93 in Dorchester Leaves Dennis Woman Dead



BOSTON, MA – Mass State Police report that at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 93 northbound near Exit 14 in Dorchester. The crash resulted in a fatality and minor injuries to four other victims.

Preliminary investigation by MSP road patrols and detectives suggest that a Nissan Altima operated by Ashley Rose Jimenez, 39, of Dennis, struck the traffic barrier attenuator at Exit 14, went out of control, and struck a Brewster EMS ambulance that was transporting a patient. Three other vehicles were additionally involved in the crash after the initial collision between the Nissan and the ambulance.

The Nissan operator, Jimenez, sustained severe injuries and was determined to be deceased at the scene by Boston EMS.

Four other motorists were transported to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries: the two Brewster EMS medics, both males, and the female patient they were transporting; and a man who was driving one of the other involved vehicles.

Earlier on Saturday, the State Police-Norwell Barracks received reports of a vehicle matching the description of the Nissan Altima that was being operated erratically on Route 3.

Troopers located small alcohol bottles, both opened and closed, inside the Nissan.

The facts and circumstances of the crash, including why Jimenez struck the attenuator and lost control of the Nissan, remain under investigation by Troop H of the State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.