COTUIT – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 28 in Cotuit Thursday afternoon. The crash involving a boom truck and a car happened sometime after 4 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Anchor Lane. The truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were able to get out of the vehicles and were evaluated. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash involving boom truck snarls traffic on Route 28 in Cotuit
October 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
