Crash involving boom truck snarls traffic on Route 28 in Cotuit

October 14, 2021

COTUIT – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 28 in Cotuit Thursday afternoon. The crash involving a boom truck and a car happened sometime after 4 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Anchor Lane. The truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were able to get out of the vehicles and were evaluated. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

