SANDWICH – A traffic crash in Sandwich knocked out power to 770 Eversource customers. The crash happened on Route 130 by the Coca Cola plant. No serious injuries were reported. Line crews were working to repair the damage and restore power. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Crash knocks out power in Sandwich
April 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve Wastewater Plans
- Orleans Town Election To Be Held In May
- Bigs of the Year Announced by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands
- IFAW Research Boat “Song of the Whale” to Study Endangered Species
- New Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps
- Bourne Police Announce Traffic Closures Amid Sagamore Bridge Work
- President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
- Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work Continues
- Dennis To Hold Annual Town Election On May 9
- Scientists Concerned With Low Number Of Right Whale Births
- Local Family and Child Services Receive Spotlight Wednesday
- State Moving to Accelerate Clean Energy Development
- Info Session Planned for Upcoming Housing Lotteries