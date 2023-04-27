You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash knocks out power in Sandwich

Crash knocks out power in Sandwich

April 26, 2023

SANDWICH – A traffic crash in Sandwich knocked out power to 770 Eversource customers. The crash happened on Route 130 by the Coca Cola plant. No serious injuries were reported. Line crews were working to repair the damage and restore power. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 