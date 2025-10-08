You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves car on its side on Route 25 in Bourne

Crash leaves car on its side on Route 25 in Bourne

October 8, 2025

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side on Route 25 in Bourne. The collision happened eastbound before the Bourne Bridge. The occupant were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 