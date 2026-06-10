HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof and a fire hydrant sheared off in Harwich. The collision happened shortly before 10:30 AM Wednesday on Queen Anne Road at Factory Road. The driver of the overturned vehicle was able to self-extricate and was evaluated for injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition led to the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Harwich
June 10, 2026