Crash onboard Steamship Authority ferry causes cancellations, delays

VINEYARD HAVEN – From the Steamship Authority (SSA): The Steamship Authority is aware of an emergency situation currently occurring on the M/V Island Home, which is currently docked in Vineyard Haven. Our staff and emergency personnel are responding. The vessel’s 9:30 AM and 10:45 AM departures are canceled, and more cancellations may occur. We will release more information as it is available.

Update from SSA: Due to an auto accident on board the M/V Island Home while it was docked at our Vineyard Haven Terminal this morning, the vessel is currently out of service. The vessel will remain docked until appropriate inspections can be made, and trips on the M/V Island Home through the noon departure from Vineyard Haven are currently canceled. Additional cancellations may be necessary, so customers should check www.steamshipauthority.com for travel updates.

The M/V Sankaty will run in place of the M/V Island Home starting with the 1:15 p.m. departure from Woods Hole. Delays will occur through the day, so thank you for your understanding and patience.

Further update from SSA: At approximately 9:15 AM Wednesday at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven Terminal, a white minivan drove at a high rate of speed onto the vehicle deck of the M/V Island Home prior to boarding. The vehicle traversed the length of the deck, which was empty at the time, and hit the vessel’s stern loading doors on the far side of the deck. SSA personnel immediately responded to the situation, along with local and state law enforcement and emergency personnel. One individual in the vehicle was taken from the scene by emergency personnel for treatment. No other passengers or crew members were injured.

The minivan has been removed from the vessel. At this time the vessel remains docked at the SSA’s Vineyard Haven Terminal until appropriate inspections can be made, and trips on the M/V Island Home through the noon departure from Vineyard Haven are currently canceled. Additional cancellations may be necessary, so customers should check www.steamshipauthority.com for travel updates.