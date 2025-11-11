YARMOUTH – A traffic crash sent a minivan into the front of the Stop & Shop on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 7:15 PM Monday. EMTs evaluated the driver. There were no reports of injuries in the store. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Crash sends minivan into front of Stop & Shop in Yarmouth
November 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
