CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash in Centerville stalled traffic for a time. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Tanglewood Drive. No injuries were reported but at least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Centerville
September 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
