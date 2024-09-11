You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Centerville

Crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Centerville

September 10, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash in Centerville stalled traffic for a time. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Tanglewood Drive. No injuries were reported but at least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

