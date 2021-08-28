JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod is en route to the Gulf Coast to assist with response to Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to make landfall west of New Orleans on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in the same area. The Coast Guard crews made numerous rescues in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Crew from Air Station Cape Cod headed to Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Ida
August 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts woman among US troops killed in Kabul blast
- Markey Advocates for Climate Action, Budget Package
- Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade
- Nantucket Cranberry Festival Reimaged As Monthlong Event
- Sunday Journal – CARE For The Cape And Islands
- Sunday Journal – Tidal Power with Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
- NOAA Extends Right Whale Protection Zone Into September
- Biden Vows to Finish Kabul Evacuation, Avenge US Deaths
- DA Won’t Challenge Release as RFK Killer Sirhan Seeks Parole
- 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases in Massachusetts; Most Since April
- Harwich Selectmen Get Update From Cape Light Compact
- Orleans Board of Health Issues Face Covering Advisory