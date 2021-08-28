You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crew from Air Station Cape Cod headed to Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Ida

Crew from Air Station Cape Cod headed to Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Ida

August 28, 2021


JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod is en route to the Gulf Coast to assist with response to Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to make landfall west of New Orleans on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in the same area. The Coast Guard crews made numerous rescues in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

