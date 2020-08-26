JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew is enroute and ready to respond to Hurricane Laura. The crew will stage in Texas and respond as needed as the storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday.
Crew from Air Station Cape Cod staging in Texas to respond to any Hurricane Laura rescues
August 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Latest Coronavirus Numbers Reported by State
- Nantucket Health Officials Urge Community to Follow COVID Guidelines
- Cape Cod Real Estate Boom Leads to Over-Asking Price Deals
- State Announces Revised Minimum Requirements For Child Care
- Barnstable Fire District Receives Federal Grant
- Sandwich Auctioning Forestdale Fire Station
- Second Coronavirus Survey Launched for Cape Cod Businesses
- Cape Community Orchestra Cancels Fall Season Due to COVID-19
- State Releases First COVID-19 Update of the Week
- Trump Announces Plasma Treatment Authorized for COVID-19
- NOAA will Expand Recreational Cod Fishing off New England
- State’s Highest Court Considers Primary Election Lawsuit
- Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Drops in July – Still Highest in Nation