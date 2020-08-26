You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crew from Air Station Cape Cod staging in Texas to respond to any Hurricane Laura rescues

Crew from Air Station Cape Cod staging in Texas to respond to any Hurricane Laura rescues

August 25, 2020

Furnished by U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew is enroute and ready to respond to Hurricane Laura. The crew will stage in Texas and respond as needed as the storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 