CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach

(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The photos would indicate the shark suffered some type of injury to its side. Early speculation was that the shark was from the porbeagle species. Officials from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy were notified about the discovery Saturday afternoon.

Cold Storage Beach is located just to the east of Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Cape Cod Bay.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills in the Mid-Cape bottomed out at 30 below zero overnight Friday, with air temperatures around 6 below zero.

Photos courtesy: Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie