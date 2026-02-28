CWN followup: New details and a warning after CO incident in Provincetown during storm blackout

PROVINCETOWN – We’re learning more about the circumstances of a carbon monoxide (CO) incident that nearly killed two people on a fishing boat in the aftermath of the blizzard. Fire and rescue officials rushed to MacMillan Wharf about 6:15 PM where two people were found unresponsive on the fishing vessel Yankee Rose home ported in New Bedford. The two victims and six first responders were all taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Fortunately all victims are recovering. Provincetown Harbormaster Pete Whinn said the two were using a generator in the hold of the vessel as the blackout cut shore service to the vessel. Because of the confined area, CO fumes quickly built up and overcame the two.

Harbormaster Whinn issued the following warning: “Running a generator in any enclosed space is dangerous because the carbon monoxide gas in its exhaust will fill the room. As you breathe CO, your body stops absorbing oxygen, but it is odorless so you won’t know you’re in danger unless it’s too late. Boats are built to be air-and water-tight below deck and so present a particular hazard for the accumulation of dangerous gases, but you should never use a generator in any structure: use them outside only, at least 20 feet away from doors and windows. We are very grateful for all the Police, EMS, and Firefighters from four Outer Cape towns who worked together as a team to avoid a tragedy on Thursday and are glad to report that everyone involved is safe and recovered.”