CWN investigative report: Man who twice tried to elude police has long criminal history

BARNSTABLE – A man who twice tried to elude police has a long criminal history. In a report obtained by CWN, Yarmouth Police Det. Nicholas Ambrosini wrote that on November 22nd, he queried the plate on a Black Chevy Impala which indicated it had been run numerous times and the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant. As Det. Ambrosini exited his cruiser, the driver identified as Christopher Newell, 35, of Hyannis fled on foot. Nearby K-9 Officer Liam Breen assisted as a foot chase ran down Old Townhouse Road through back yards on Aurora Lane jumping fences. Ofc. Breen’s K9 partner Fredy was waiting at the next fence. At this point Newell surrendered without further incident.

A week later later Newell was accused of failing to stop for Barnstable Police and leading them on a pursuit through parts of Hyannis and Centerville before he struck a curb disabling the vehicle. Newell fled on foot but was tracked down on Monday.

____________

From CWN archives:

June 7th, 2013

(edited) Over the past month, Barnstable Narcotics Detectives have been conducting a heroin distribution investigation targeting 23-year-old Christopher Newell. During the investigation, numerous controlled purchases of heroin were conducted from Newell at his residence in Hyannis.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Brian Guiney obtained a search warrant for Newell’s residence. On Friday morning at 5 AM, Barnstable Narcotics Detectives and the Cape Cod Swat Team executed the warrant. After forcing entry to the home and securing all persons present, a search of the premises was conducted. Upon searching, Detective Guiney discovered a plastic baggie of approximately 5 grams of heroin and second baggie containing 4 grams of cocaine next to the bed that Newell and his girlfriend were sleeping in upstairs in the home. Det. Kelley then located seven rounds of .40 cal. ammunition in a sneaker in Newell’s bedroom closet. During a further search of the residence, Detective Chevalier located a .45 cal. Glock semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 hollow point ammunition rounds in a closet outside Newell’s upstairs bedroom. Later in the search, Ptl. Roycroft’s K9 partner Rock, a trained munitions dog, located a 50 round box of .40 cal. ammunition hidden in a crawl space in the basement.

Christopher Newell was charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (subsequent offense); Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (2 counts); Unlawful Possession of a High Capacity Firearm Magazine; Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (double edged sword); and Armed Career Criminal due to his past criminal convictions for drug and other crimes of violence.

Newell was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday afternoon. Newell is currently on probation for Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute and Violation of the Controlled Substance Act from Barnstable Superior Court. Christopher Newell’s bail was set at $100,000 in Barnstable District Court.

December 8th, 2011

(edited) On Thursday, the Barnstable Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a motor vehicle and recovered two loaded handguns. At 1:30 PM, a Massachusetts State Trooper assigned to SCU observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner through the Christmas Tree Shop parking lot in Hyannis. The speeding motor vehicle traveling through a holiday season’s crowded parking lot combined with poor weather conditions created a hazardous situation. The Trooper stopped the motor vehicle on Route 28 after it exited the parking lot. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Christopher M. Newell, 21, of Hyannis (left). Newell is very well known to Cape Law Enforcement. He was just released from jail after serving a six month sentence. Newell was convicted in Barnstable Superior Court for an April 2011 arrest by the Barnstable PD Narcotics Unit for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

A follow up investigation at the scene resulted in the vehicle being towed back to the Barnstable Police Department. The follow up investigation involved the use of a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics K-9. At around 9:30 PM, a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. A search of the interior of the vehicle revealed two loaded handguns, over $3,000 cash, and narcotics paraphernalia (photo above). All the above items had been concealed in a locked glove compartment.

Around the time of the vehicle search by SCU, Barnstable Police Dispatched received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the Cape Codder Resort (CCR) parking lot. The CCR parking lot is adjacent to the rear parking lot of the BPD. Responding BPD Uniform Officers located Newell inside the suspicious vehicle. From this vantage point, Newell would be able to access the rear of the BPD parking lot. It is suspected he may have tried to gain access to the suspect vehicle before police investigators could locate the firearms.

Newell was placed under arrest for the firearms violations and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws. Both were arraigned on Friday in Barnstable District Court.

Newell was charged with:

Armed career criminal (3 or more violent/drug felony convictions)

Illegal possession of firearm

Illegal possession of a large capacity firearm

Conspiracy to violate the narcotics laws

The charge of armed career criminal for a person with 3 or more violent/drug felony convictions carries a state’s prison sentence not less than 15 years or more than 20 years if convicted. A large capacity firearm is a weapon that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.