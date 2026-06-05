Cyanobacteria Advisories Issued for Three Barnstable Ponds

BARNSTABLE — Health officials are warning pet owners to keep animals away from several local ponds after elevated levels of cyanobacteria were detected in recent water quality testing.

According to a water quality update issued June 4, a new pet advisory has been issued for Hinckley Pond following the detection of increased cyanobacteria levels in water samples collected from the pond.

Pet advisories also remain in effect for Hamblin Pond and Mystic Lake, where elevated cyanobacteria concentrations continue to be found during ongoing monitoring.

Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, can produce toxins that may be harmful to pets, wildlife and, in some cases, humans. Dogs are particularly vulnerable because they may drink contaminated water or ingest algae while swimming or grooming themselves after water exposure.

While the current advisories are directed at pet owners, officials recommend exercising caution around affected water bodies and monitoring updates as conditions can change throughout the summer season.

Cape Cod’s freshwater ponds are routinely monitored for cyanobacteria blooms, especially during warmer months when environmental conditions can promote rapid growth.

Residents interested in tracking cyanobacteria conditions across the region can view current monitoring information through the Association to Preserve Cape Cod Cyanobacteria Monitoring Map, which provides updated information on monitored ponds throughout Cape Cod.

Health officials encourage pet owners to heed posted advisories and avoid allowing animals to swim in or drink water from ponds where cyanobacteria alerts are in effect until testing indicates conditions have improved.