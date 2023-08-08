D.A. announces investigation into fatal boating crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that his office is conducting an investigation of the boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on July 21, 2023 at approximately 9:00 PM resulting in a fatality of 17-year-old Sadie Mauro.

Several law enforcement agencies are involved with the D.A.s office regarding the investigation including: Dennis Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, and the Barnstable County Regional Dive Team.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation the Cape & Islands D.A. will not make any further comment at this time.