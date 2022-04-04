D.A. announces two people arrested for Hyannis stabbing early Saturday



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Monday two individuals were arraigned in Barnstable District Court this morning in connection with the stabbing in Hyannis early Saturday morning.

Kenneth Chisholm, 34, of Mashpee was arraigned on one count of Armed Assault to Murder. He is held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday April 8, 2022. Joseph France, 33, of Hyannis was also arraigned on one count of Accessory after the Fact. France’s bail was set in the amount of $1,000 and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 23rd.