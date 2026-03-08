D.A. identifies fisherman killed when vessel capsized off Provincetown

– From the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on March 5, 2026, a fishing vessel known as the Yankee Rose was discovered capsized approximately 2 nautical miles off the coast ofProvincetown, one male crew member was located and was extracted from the water by a United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and the MA Environmental Police. The individual that was recovered from the water is 37-year-old Angel Nieves of New Bedford, MA. Mr. Nieves was transported to MacMillian Pier in Provincetown where Provincetown Fire Rescue was waiting. It was determined by Provincetown Fire that Mr. Nieves was no longer viable for resuscitation. Through further investigation it was learned that the vessel had two members on board at the time of the boat capsizing. As a result of weather conditions beginning to deteriorate the search for the other individual ended at this time.

District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize the collective efforts made by the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Provincetown Fire Rescue. He would also like to extend his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Mr. Nieves.