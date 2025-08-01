DA: Date night ends with a sexual assault; jury convicts defendant of multiple counts of rape-judge imposes 14 1/2 to 16 year sentence



HYANNIS – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Friday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on June 30, 2025, 28-year-old Furkan Ergen of Hyannis, was found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges after a jury trial in the Barnstable Superior Court.

On July 23, 2024, Barnstable Police received a call by a woman stating that she had been assaulted inside an apartment. Officers were dispatched to an area in Hyannis to meet with the woman. Upon arriving it was reported to the officers that the woman had been out with an individual named Furkan Ergen earlier that evening. The defendant brought the victim to his apartment where he proceeded to force himself on her and sexually assault her. The victim was able to escape from the apartment, hid outside, ran through nearby woods, and ultimately contacted police that night.Several members of the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit participated in the investigation with Det. Catarina Parache being the lead investigator.

After a 6-day trial in the Barnstable Superior Court the jury returned with guilty verdicts on all the charges brought against Furkan Ergen – three counts of Rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted the case along with Victim Witness Assistant Caitlin Carroll.

DA Galibois remarked that this verdict holds the defendant accountable for his actions and reinforces the importance of supporting survivors of assault. We are grateful to the victim for her courage in coming forward and participating in the legal process.

Superior Court Associate Justice Michael Cahillane imposed the lengthy state prison sentence of 14 ½ years to 16 years with a probationary period to begin today and continue until 3 years after the committed sentence.