DA: Drug bust on Cape Cod results in seizure of over 1/2 kilo of cocaine, two men held without bail pending dangerousness hearing, one already served time as armed career criminal



HYANNIS – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Wednesday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that Ilya Zinov, 36 years old, of Hyannis, MA, and Jermaine Dudley, 33 years old, of New Bedford, MA, were arraigned in the Barnstable District Court for their involvement in trafficking cocaine, in Hyannis, MA.

On August 5, 2025, during the evening hours, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper conducted surveillance on Mr. Dudley from New Bedford to an address in Hyannis. Barnstable Police Detectives joined the surveillance and investigation when Mr. Dudley arrived in Hyannis.

Mr. Dudley and Mr. Zinov were observed to engage in a quick meeting in a vehicle in a parking lot in Hyannis that based on the experiences of the investigating State Trooper a narcotics exchange occurred between the parties.

The Trooper approached Mr. Dudley and Mr. Zinov and the Trooper ultimately recovered over ½ kilo of suspected cocaine from the parties and a large some of currency. Both parties were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, 200+ grams.

Search warrants for addresses associated to Mr. Zinov were issued by the Falmouth and Barnstable District Courts. Members of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands DA’s Office, Barnstable Police Department Detectives and K-9 Unit, Crime Scene Services for MSP, MSP K-9 Unit, and the Cape Cod DEA’s Task Force joined together to execute the search warrants.

At the time of this arrest, Mr. Zinov is on probation for Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon out of the Barnstable Superior Court.

The Cape & Islands DA’s Office filed a motion to hold Mr. Dudley and Mr. Zinov without bail as a danger to the community at their arraignments today. Both defendants were held in custody for a hearing on said motion this Friday, August 8th.

District Attorney Galibois noted how the seamless coordination between law enforcement agencies led to a successful operation to make our communities safer. We remain committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and holding those in the business of narcotics transactions accountable.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

__________

Ilya Zinov has a long, violent history on Cape Cod. He was arrested for a triple shooting in Hyannis on October 24th, 2009 and sentenced to 12-15 years in prison as an armed career criminal.

Cape Wide News October 24th, 2009: Violence erupts in Hyannis early Saturday morning as three people are shot. Barnstable Police and Hyannis EMTs responded to 72 Nautical Way, a large duplex house off Sea Street, about 12:30 a.m. Officials discovered a 23-year-old man shot in the chest and another in the leg. A third victim was also found suffering from a bullet wound to the foot. All the victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment. The chest wound victim was later taken to Boston Medical Center. Police issued an all points bulletin for a Jeep type vehicle reportedly seen leaving the scene. Our camera caught this Jeep, discovered by police in a nearby cemetery, being impounded. It is believed one of the victims was found in it. Police say the victims are known to them and the shooting was not random. Shots were reported fired in the same neighborhood on October 11th. This is the second triple shooting in Hyannis in as many months. Back on September 5th three people were shot outside the Pufferbellies nightclub.

Cape Wide News on August 8th, 2011: On October 24, 2009, Barnstable Police uniformed officers responded to a shooting at 72 Nautical Way, Hyannis. An investigation revealed three people were shot. One of the victims, identified as Nicholas J. Mullins, had been shot multiple times. His wounds were life threatening. The other two victims, Randall Newell and Amir Beyah, were each shot once. Both Newell, shot in the foot, and Beyah, shot in the leg, were treated and released from Cape Cod Hospital. Ilya Zinov, 22, of Centerville was identified immediately as a possible suspect. Police Investigators learned Zinov and Mullins had an ongoing dispute emanating from an incident which took place on an earlier date.

The investigation was hampered by the fear of witnesses and victims to cooperate with police against Zinov. Those fears appeared to be justified following a January 8th, 2010 incident at Shaw’s Supermarket on West Main Street. (See story below) Mary Cahill, Mullins’ mother, came into contact with Zinov inside the supermarket. Zinov reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a large handgun tucked inside his waistband. Barnstable police officers responded to the scene and located Zinov inside the store. A .45 caliber handgun was found hidden near a checkout aisle. Zinov was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and firearms violations. Zinov was indicted and the case is still pending in Barnstable Superior Court.

Mullins provided police with a statement implicating Zinov. However, he was afraid to testify against Zinov so the investigation stalled. The October 2009 shooting has left Mullins permanently disabled. He walks with a pronounced limp as a result of his injuries. Mullins is now angry about the shooting and told investigators he would testify against Zinov. On August 3rd, 2011, Mullins was recontacted by investigators.

This past Thursday, Zinov was released from the Barnstable House of Corrections after being held for the last 60 days for a bail violation. Zinov had been arrested on June 6th for a narcotics violation and possession of a spring loaded knife by the Street Crimes Unit. At that time, Zinov was out after posting a $50,000 cash bail related to his January 2010 Shaw’s Supermarket arrest and September of 2009 narcotics arrest. Both of those cases are pending in Superior Court.

Barnstable detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Zinov charging him the attempted murder of Nicholas Mullins, A&B by dangerous weapon on Newell and Beyah and firearms violations. Zinov was also charged with being an armed career criminal. To be charged with being an armed career criminal, a person must have been convicted of three or more crimes of violence and/or narcotics related offenses.

Last Friday, members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Division and Street Crime Unit arrested Zinov in the lobby of the Barnstable Police Facility without incident. Zinov, unaware of the warrant, came into the police station to pick up some property. He was held over the weekend with no bail and transported to Barnstable District Court on Monday for his arraignment.

Media release and mugshot furnished by Barnstable Police

In April of 2014, Zinov was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison for being an armed career criminal.

_____

Star Market story from Cape Wide News on January 9th, 2010: Barnstable Police are investigating an incident where a gun was reportedly pulled inside a supermarket. Several officers responded to the Star Market on West Main Street about 9 p.m. Friday evening. Police tell CWN a female caller told Police Dispatch a male subject brandishing a handgun in his waistband made a threatening gesture to her. She was shopping for groceries at the time of the assault. The victim encountered the armed subject in the produce section of the store, and apparently knew the armed subject. He was identified as Ilya Zinov, 21, of Centerville. The female victim fled the store prior to the arrival of responding police units. Barnstable Police Officer John Campbell and other uniformed officers entered the supermarket. They located Zinov and two associates inside the store. All three subjects were in the area of the check out line. Barnstable Police say Cape Cod law enforcement are very familiar with all three individuals. An on scene investigation resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the check out line magazine rack. Zinov was placed under arrest and charged with Assault by mean of Dangerous Weapon (handgun), Illegal possession of a firearm, and Illegal possession of ammunition.

Zinov was transported to the Barnstable Police Station and booked. He is currently being held without bail. He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday. The motive of the assault is unknown at this time. Police say the female victim recently had a family member shot. That was apparently on October 24th, 2009, when Barnstable Police responded to a triple shooting in front of 76 Nautical Way, Hyannis. Police located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, Nicholas Mullins, age 23, of Barnstable, was shot six times. The motive of that shooting is still unknown and the investigation ongoing.

Zinov is currently out on bail for several cases from Barnstable District Court. They include an Assault By Means Of A Dangerous Weapon, to wit: knife complaint. That charged stemmed from his August 2, 2009 arrest in which he allegedly attempted to stab a Barnstable Police Officer during a routine traffic stop.