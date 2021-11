CAPE COD – Damage reports are starting to come in after severe weather moved across Cape Cod late Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Emergency crews were responding to the Old Wharf Road area of Dennis for reports of two utility poles down. 3,900 Eversource customers were without power in Yarmouth. Another 735 customers were out in Falmouth.

8:30 PM update: Eversource continues to work on outages in Yarmouth and Falmouth. 1,163 customers are out in Dennis as well.