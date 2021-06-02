Darren Devine arraigned in court Tuesday has lengthy criminal record as profiled in CWN exclusive in 2019

ORLEANS – Darren Devine, the suspect wanted in a domestic violence case who touched off a multi-day manhunt in the Harwich-Brewster area before being captured hiding in a boat in a yard in Brewster on Ssturday was arraigned in Orleans District Court on Tuesday. Brewster Police and the District Attorney’s office confirm he was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

Darren Patrick Devine was the subject of a Cape Wide News exclusive in 2019 chronicling his brushes with the law going back nearly a decade (originally posted on March 19th, 2019):

PROVINCETOWN – A man with a criminal record on Cape Cod that goes back at least nine years and included a previous assault on a law enforcement officer, is being sought after allegedly attacking a Provincetown police officer last Friday morning.

Darren Devine, 27, who was last known to be homeless, had a warrant issued for his arrest after the incident. He was already out on bail for an alleged breaking and entering in Wellfleet last December and failed to show up in Orleans District Court Tuesday for a scheduled pretrial, prompting the issuance of another arrest warrant.

According to police reports obtained in court Tuesday, Devine attacked an officer in a building on Pearl St. and fled the area, even after he was struck with a taser by another Provincetown officer.

Police responded to the area just after 9:30 following a call by a homeowner who said Devine was going to return to the house to “clean up” items that reportedly belonged to him.

There had been previous signs of squatting on the property and items identified as belonging to Devine.

Two officers spotted a broken window at the home and searched the area. While searching one of the buildings on the property, they heard a voice coming from a loft asking, “Can I come down and not get shot?”

When Devine eventually came into view, officers recognized him from previous encounters.

According to the police report, as they were attempting to handcuff him, Devine spun away and allegedly struck one of the officers in the face. The other officer deployed a taser after Devine refused to comply, striking him in the back.

Despite being hit, he fled the scene and remains at large as of late Tuesday. Four separate warrants for his arrest are now outstanding.

Devine had been released on bail earlier in the month in connection with alleged breaking and enterings in Wellfleet last December.

He underwent a psychological exam at a state facility in Worcester after the Wellfleet arrest and was deemed competent to stand trial.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately. Devine should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cape Wide News has gone into our archives and uncovered several previous incidents involving Darren Patrick Devine:

On February 10th, 2010, Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Louis Nickinello, Jr. arrested Darren Patrick Devine, 18 of West Yarmouth who was charged with outstanding warrant (5 counts)

On November 10th, 2012, Barnstable Police reported that on Saturday, members of the Barnstable Police Street Crime Unit (SCU) were working in Hyannis. At approximately 12:20 a.m., SCU member Barnstable Officer Keith Sexton and Deputy Kim Saladino observed some suspicious activity in the Land Rover of Cape Cod, 100 Barnstable Road, Hyannis parking lot. They observed a subject walking in the dealership parking lot between parked cars with a flash light. The subject, later identified as Darren Devine, was also dressed all in black. Sexton and Saladino made their presence known to Devine and attempted to speak with him. Devine fled on foot across Barnstable Road and a foot pursuit ensued. Additional SCU members and Barnstable Patrol Officers responded to the area. Devine ran through the St. Patrick’s Cemetery and climbed over a 7 foot fence. He attempted to flee up Charles Street but observed numerous police units descending on the area. He next ran through several fenced in yards on Charles Street. Barnstable Patrol Units and SCU members set up a perimeter in the area. An active yard to yard search resulted in Devine being located by SCU member Barnstable Officer Scott Wright hiding in a Washington Avenue Ext. yard.

However, Devine was determined not to be arrested and attempted to flee a second time. He struggled with Wright and other responding officers. Devine was eventually subdued with the aid of a taser and handcuffed. It was at this point that Devine was identified as a wanted felon. He was wanted on two felony default warrants for violation of probation. Devine had been wanted since October 31st when he defaulted on a probation surrender hearing in Barnstable District Court. Devine was convicted in September of 2010 on multiple counts of B&E daytime and nighttime, possession of an explosive device, A&B on a police officer, and numerous counts of B&E of vehicle and/or boat. Also found on Devine’s person at the time of his arrest was over 2½ ounces of marijuana. It was packaged in several different bags in a manner consistent with the distribution of marijuana. Devine was transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked. He will be held without bail until his arraignment in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Class D/Marijuana with intent to distribute, and Two felony default warrants for violation of probation.

On November 11th, 2016, Devine was accused of assaulting a Yarmouth DNR officer. Yarmouth Police reported that On Veterans Day Friday, November 11, 2016 at approximately 11:03 AM Yarmouth Natural Resource Officer Timothy Parsons was on patrol in a fully marked Law Enforcement vehicle and in full uniform and dispatched to the hospital bogs on behalf of Cape Cod Hospital Security for the well-being check of an individual reportedly walking through the trails, falling down continually, and possibly in some sort of distress.

Officer Parsons entered the bogs on Cleveland Way and walked toward Trenton and Rosetta Streets. As he rounded a turn in the trail, Officer Parsons observed a shirtless male identified as Darren Patrick Devine, 25, wearing grey sweatpants lying face down in an open field area of the bogs in the prone position.

Officer Parsons asked the man if he was okay. The man began questioning Officer Parsons in a defiant manner. He tensed his muscles and flipped his body around. The man refused to cooperate and then circled around him. He refused additional commands with clenched fists then grabbed his belongings and took off in a full sprint down the trail toward Trenton Street.

Officer Parsons followed him and ordered him to stop. Approximately 20 yards down the trail the suspect abruptly stopped and swung around in the middle of the trail and took a fighting posture. The man then attacked Officer Parsons, grabbed his radio, and then grabbed at his holstered firearm.

Officers Parsons radioed for help and continued to fight off the attacker and stop him from obtaining his firearm. The suspect continued to attack, ripped off and stole his badge, and then ran off further into the bogs.

Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officers immediately responded to the area. While in route, they could overhear on the radio Officer Parsons being attacked and fighting with the suspect.

Yarmouth Police Department K9 Patrol Officer Mike Kramer arrived and deployed his police dog Satu from the back of his cruiser. K9 Satu immediately showed a marked change in behavior and alerted. As K9 Satu pulled forward, Officer Kramer observed a subject come out from behind the bushes on Rosetta Street matching the description wearing dirty sweat pants, no shoes, and no shirt.

For safety reasons, Officer Kramer ordered the subject to the ground at gunpoint. He did not immediately comply. Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Paul Mellett arrived and the officers were able to overcome the suspect and take him in to custody.

The suspect Darren Patrick Devine, 25, of Hyannis was charged with assault and battery on a police office, assault and battery on a police officer with intent to disarm, resisting arrest, and larceny under $250.

Devine was held on $5,000 cash bail at Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters over the weekend and was transported to the Barnstable District Court this morning for arraignment.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the decisive and professional actions of Natural Resource Officer Parsons and Yarmouth Police Officers Kramer and Mellet and K9 Satu.

On December 16th, 2018, Wellfleet Police reported Devine broke into a house in Wellfleet: On Sunday at approximately 10:36 PM, a suspect identified as Darren Devine, 27, of Hyannis broke into residence off Route 6 in South Wellfleet. Officers arrested him on site and charged him with 2 counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and trespassing. They also found damage to the residence and furniture inside and thus charged him with vandalism.

Following the publication of this report, several Cape PDs reposted it on their social media sites. At least one Boston TV station has also picked up the story. Yarmouth Police, who as we reported have had multiple dealings with Devine, made him the subject of their Wanted Wednesday reporting: Darren Patrick Devine is wanted by the Provincetown Police Department on Arrest Warrants for violent crimes.

Devine is reported to be dangerous and mentally unstable with a long violent criminal history in Massachusetts with 91 priors.

Since this report and before the latest incident, CWN also reported that on February 5th, 2021 at 5:49 p.m.

Darren P. Devine, 29, of West Barnstable was charged by Barnstable Police with

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony

Resisting arrest