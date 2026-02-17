Daytime tree clearing to prepare for Sagamore Bridge construction (Route 6) starts Wednesday



BOURNE – From MassDOT: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing tree clearing in preparation for foundation load testing needed for future construction of the new Sagamore Bridge (Route 6) in Bourne. The work is scheduled to take place daily between 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM beginning Wednesday, February 18, and will continue through winter of 2027.

The foundation load testing, which will include drilling shafts and driving piles in the vicinity of Sagamore and Bourne Bridges, will support the ongoing design of the new bridges.

MassDOT recognizes the importance of preserving Cape Cod’s natural resources during this phase and will only remove branches and vegetation when necessary to allow for access by equipment and crews.

The work will entail periodic and temporary lane closures on Route 6. Temporary traffic alterations, including shoulder closures, will occur as needed. At least one lane of travel will be maintained at all times, and police will assist with traffic control and safety setups. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while the lane restrictions are in place.

Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice