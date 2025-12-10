Dennis animal control seeks information after cat found alive but apparently shot

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS – Dennis Animal Control is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident in the Trotting Park Rd / Sunset Ln area of West Dennis sometime over the past week.

A cat was found alive but appears to have been shot. We are asking nearby residents to please check any security cameras, doorbell cameras, or outdoor footage that may help identify what happened.

If you have any information, or if your cameras captured anything unusual, please contact Dennis Animal Control at 774-352-1400.

Thank you for your assistance.