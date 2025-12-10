You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis animal control seeks information after cat found alive but apparently shot

Dennis animal control seeks information after cat found alive but apparently shot

December 10, 2025

DENNIS – Dennis Animal Control is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident in the Trotting Park Rd / Sunset Ln area of West Dennis sometime over the past week.

A cat was found alive but appears to have been shot. We are asking nearby residents to please check any security cameras, doorbell cameras, or outdoor footage that may help identify what happened.

If you have any information, or if your cameras captured anything unusual, please contact Dennis Animal Control at 774-352-1400.

Thank you for your assistance.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 