Dennis announces enhanced public safety measures for Fourth of July – Concern about social media takeover event

DENNIS, Mass. — Town officials are preparing for another busy Fourth of July weekend by increasing police presence, implementing traffic controls, and enforcing beach regulations designed to keep residents and visitors safe during one of the busiest times of the year.

Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan and Dennis Police Chief John Brady announced this week that the Town of Dennis and the Dennis Police Department will once again deploy significant resources to beaches, roadways, and other high-traffic areas throughout the holiday weekend.

Police staffing will be increased across town, with officers assigned to public beaches, surrounding neighborhoods, and major travel routes. Officials said they are also monitoring social media activity related to a potential large gathering advertised for Sea Street Beach during the holiday.

Dennis Police are working with local, regional, and state law enforcement partners to assess information regarding any planned gatherings and have warned that takeover-style events, disorderly conduct, and activities that threaten public safety will not be tolerated.

“Our message is simple: We want anyone in Dennis on the Fourth of July weekend to be able to enjoy our beaches and to celebrate responsibly,” Brady said. “Any illegal behavior will be addressed immediately. A little preparation and common sense will go a long way toward ensuring that everyone can safely enjoy the holiday and the celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary.”

Several restrictions that were implemented in recent years will return on July 4 at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach, Bayview Beach, and West Dennis Beach.

On Independence Day, daily beach parking passes will not be sold or accepted at those beaches. Access to beach parking lots will be limited to vehicles displaying residential, seasonal, or weekly beach parking stickers.

Officials also announced that parking bans will be enforced in neighborhoods and business areas adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles parked illegally may be ticketed or towed.

Police said there will be zero tolerance for alcohol consumption, drug use, fireworks, excessively loud music, and unsafe behavior at town beaches. Additional law enforcement personnel will be assigned to beach areas throughout the holiday.

Motorists should also expect temporary traffic pattern changes near several beaches, including one-way traffic configurations intended to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers. Officials said details about those traffic plans will be announced closer to the holiday.

Beach parking lots are expected to fill early in the day, and visitors should anticipate significant traffic congestion throughout the holiday weekend.

Police are reminding visitors that parking in private lots, private driveways, and other unauthorized locations is prohibited. Vehicles parked illegally or creating public safety hazards will be subject to towing.

The enhanced enforcement measures follow several years of growing public safety concerns at Dennis beaches. Between 2019 and 2023, police reported significant increases in fights, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music complaints, and other disruptive behavior, particularly at Mayflower Beach. Calls for service at Mayflower, Chapin Memorial, and Bayview beaches doubled during that period.

In 2023 alone, police responded to 459 calls for service at the three connected northside beaches.

Town officials say the restrictions first implemented for the Fourth of July in 2024 have produced significant improvements. Calls for service dropped by 75 percent, falling from 459 in 2023 to 115 in 2024. Arrests declined from 13 in 2023 to zero in 2024. Last year, officials reported no arrests and just 36 calls for service at town beaches.

“Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year in Dennis, and these measures are designed to protect public safety while preserving access to our beaches and community for both residents and visitors,” Sullivan said. “We encourage everyone to plan ahead, follow the restrictions and help us ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend for all.”