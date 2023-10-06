You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Fire announces promotions

October 6, 2023


DENNIS – Dennis Fire Department is proud to announce the following promotions:
Captain Geoff Mulholland to Assistant Fire Chief, Lieutenant Ed Gula to Captain, Senior Private Nick Lawler to Lieutenant, and Firefighter Chase Caruso to Senior Private.
Congratulations to all!

