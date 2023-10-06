DENNIS – Dennis Fire Department is proud to announce the following promotions:
Captain Geoff Mulholland to Assistant Fire Chief, Lieutenant Ed Gula to Captain, Senior Private Nick Lawler to Lieutenant, and Firefighter Chase Caruso to Senior Private.
Congratulations to all!
Dennis Fire announces promotions
October 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
- Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing
- Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups
- Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter
- Trauma-Informed Investigations Focus of Cape Law Enforcement
- Phase 2 of Bourne Bridge Maintenance Begins
- Healey Signs $1 Billion Tax Relief Bill
- State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod
- Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered
- Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Murder Captured on Martha’s Vineyard
- SouthCoast Wind Contract Cancellation Approved by State